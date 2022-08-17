Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 897,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 483.93% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 70.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 120,000.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

Featured Articles

