Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assure had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.
NASDAQ IONM opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. Assure has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.
In other news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $519,406.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,362,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.
Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.
