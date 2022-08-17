AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.45

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 9214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.91. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

