AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,202 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,821 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $206.82 billion, a PE ratio of -162.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.