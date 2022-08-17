Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $285.03 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

