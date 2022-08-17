Augur (REP) Hits One Day Volume of $11.65 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Augur has a market capitalization of $100.61 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur coin can now be bought for $9.15 or 0.00038068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,026.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003949 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00128830 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035864 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067702 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
Augur (REP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
