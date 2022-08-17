Autodesk’s (ADSK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $264.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $260.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.
ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.29.
Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %
ADSK opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.45.
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.