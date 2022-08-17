Autodesk’s (ADSK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $264.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $260.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %

ADSK opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.45.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

