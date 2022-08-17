AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $2,329.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,046.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

