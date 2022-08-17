AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Update

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,300 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,330.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,297. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,145.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,048.54.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.