Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (TSE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Auxly Cannabis Group in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Auxly Cannabis Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auxly Cannabis Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:XLY opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.70 million.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

