Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.79.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Stock Down 0.1 %

AVLR stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.18.

Insider Transactions at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,836,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 2,475.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.