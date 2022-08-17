Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. 14,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,732. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.