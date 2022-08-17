Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. 14,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,732. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15.
