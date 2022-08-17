AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,017,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at $27,272,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,154,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 1,870,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AvidXchange by 9,506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVDX opened at 8.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 5.86 and a 1 year high of 27.43.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 56.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 14.82.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

