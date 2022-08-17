Aviva (LON:AV) PT Raised to GBX 480

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

AV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.44) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 553 ($6.68) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 509.13 ($6.15).

AV stock opened at GBX 460.10 ($5.56) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £12.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,677.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 407.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 420.40.

In other Aviva news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 4,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

