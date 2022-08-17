Aviva (LON:AV) PT Raised to GBX 480

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.
AV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.44) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 553 ($6.68) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 509.13 ($6.15).
Aviva Stock Down 1.6 %
AV stock opened at GBX 460.10 ($5.56) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £12.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,677.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 407.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 420.40.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
