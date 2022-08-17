Aviva plc (AVVIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on October 4th

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2319 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

Get Aviva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Investec upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $796.43.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.