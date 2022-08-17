aWSB (aWSB) Market Cap Achieves $88,133.52

aWSB (aWSB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $88,133.52 and approximately $423.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $14.42 or 0.00061109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aWSB has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013397 BTC.
aWSB Coin Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
aWSB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for aWSB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aWSB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.