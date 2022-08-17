Axis DeFi (AXIS) One Day Volume Tops $31,125.00

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $113,419.73 and $31,125.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,366.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

