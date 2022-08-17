Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.15% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ AYLA opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.
