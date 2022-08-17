Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.15% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.