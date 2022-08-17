B. Riley Financial Inc. Grows Position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the quarter. Marchex comprises approximately 1.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Marchex worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MCHX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 1,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 million, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.19. Marchex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

