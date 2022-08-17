B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Signal Hill Acquisition makes up about 0.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Separately, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Get Signal Hill Acquisition alerts:

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SGHLU remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Signal Hill Acquisition Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.