B. Riley Financial Inc. Purchases 550,984 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,638,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,984 shares during the period. Alta Equipment Group makes up 12.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 17.42% of Alta Equipment Group worth $69,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $420.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 575.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALTG shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,571 shares in the company, valued at $735,766.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,766.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,584.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,907,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,121,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 123,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

