B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 4,460,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

B. Riley Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up about 3.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 0.98% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $18,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. 2,890,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,764,461. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

