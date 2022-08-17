Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) General Counsel John J. Dziewisz Sells 2,050 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) General Counsel John J. Dziewisz sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $16,502.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $694.07 million, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.48. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BW shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $60,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $75,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

