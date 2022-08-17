bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Tops $8.08

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $145,454.40 and approximately $97.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $8.08 or 0.00034413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

