Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,362,636. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

