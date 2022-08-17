Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,192 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. 648,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,362,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $291.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

