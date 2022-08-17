Bank of Marin Has $1.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bank of Marin lessened its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average is $107.50. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

