Barclays Trims Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Target Price to $21.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of CERT opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -288.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. Certara has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

