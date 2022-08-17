Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Up 6.8% in July

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 131,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

BBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 164,878 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $608.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

