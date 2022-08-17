Barrington Research Cuts ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Price Target to $11.00

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. 5,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,787. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 247,444 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

