Barrington Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Barrington Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $9.89 on Monday. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

