BASIC (BASIC) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

BASIC (BASIC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $17.59 million and $457,930.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004250 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00128872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00069424 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

