Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,399,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 30.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

