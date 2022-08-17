Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.39. 4,572,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,403. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut Bath & Body Works from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.10.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 30.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

