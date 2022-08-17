Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after acquiring an additional 544,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,353 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

