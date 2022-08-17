BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.44

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.44 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.40). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.40), with a volume of 123,530 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.19. The company has a market cap of £143.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

