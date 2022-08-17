Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.9 %

BAX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,161. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 401.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Baxter International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,069 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $4,175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

