Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 112001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Specifically, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,843.
Bayhorse Silver Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$8.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.
Bayhorse Silver Company Profile
Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.
