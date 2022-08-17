Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,944,900 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 4,444,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.23. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $669.32 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 39.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTEGF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

