Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,944,900 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 4,444,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Baytex Energy Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.23. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.
Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $669.32 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 39.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baytex Energy (BTEGF)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.