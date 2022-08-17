BeatzCoin (BTZC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $120,509.69 and $6.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 92.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00064411 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,580 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

