Beaxy Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BXY)

Beaxy (BXY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $350,958.67 and approximately $185.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,958,507 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

