Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €47.00 by Berenberg Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($47.96) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

BC8 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €42.89 ($43.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.79. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($70.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.46.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

