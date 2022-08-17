Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $341.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.