Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $341.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.64.
Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bel Fuse (BELFB)
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.