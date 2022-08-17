Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Update

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Belite Bio Trading Down 4.2 %

About Belite Bio

BLTE traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,561. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.