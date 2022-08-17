Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Update

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.
Belite Bio Trading Down 4.2 %
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
Further Reading
