BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price Up 3.6%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 24,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,593,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,656,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,199,000 after buying an additional 8,490,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,035,000 after purchasing an additional 283,041 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

