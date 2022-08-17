Benchmark Raises World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $83.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Benchmark from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:WWE opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71.

Insider Activity

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

