Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Update

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Better World Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

BWAC opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. Better World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Better World Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 67,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

