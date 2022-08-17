BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300 at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,325.50 ($28.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £117.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,266.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,522.28. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

