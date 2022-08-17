BiFi (BIFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $218,553.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00108954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021245 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00244821 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

Buying and Selling BiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

