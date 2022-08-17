BiFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86,707.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $86,707.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00114956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00022408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00256365 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00034071 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.